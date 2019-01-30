San Diego County provides building to shelter asylum seekers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County elected officials have agreed to provide a government-owned building to shelter asylum seekers.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to allow an unused courthouse to temporarily house asylum seekers.

Since late October, the U.S. has been releasing asylum seekers from detention without giving them time to make travel arrangements. Many were dropped off at bus stations or on the streets with no money.

U.S. officials say there is not enough detention space to keep up with the growing numbers of families crossing from Mexico.

Jewish Family Service — part of a coalition that ran another shelter from a church — will pay for the operation. Most stay about 48 hours before heading to their U.S. destinations.

TRENDING: OB-GYN Who Delivered Nearly 4,000 Babies Torches NY Abortion Law: ‘They Deserve Our Protection’

The coalition has helped some 5,000 migrants since the rapid releases started in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.