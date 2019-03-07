SECTIONS
Sanders’ past New Hampshire backers wary to commit again

In this March 3, 2019, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles as he kicks off his 2020 presidential campaign at Navy Pier in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 10:36pm
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has been good to Bernie Sanders. But as he launches his second presidential campaign, there are early signs that he doesn’t have a lock on the nation’s first primary.

More than a half-dozen Democratic leaders, activists and lawmakers who endorsed the Vermont senator in 2016 said they were hesitant to do so again. Some said they were passing over the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist in search of fresh energy while others said that it’s simply too early to make a choice.

That caution underscores one of the central challenges facing Sanders. His insurgent 2016 campaign took off in part because he was the sole alternative to the more establishment-oriented Hillary Clinton. But in a crowded 2020 field, Sanders isn’t the only option for people yearning for change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

