Sasha Sagan, daughter of Carl Sagan, has book out in October

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 2:17pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 2:19pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Sasha Sagan, daughter of the late Carl Sagan, is working on a book her publisher is calling “part memoir, part guidebook and part social history.”

G.P. Putnam’s Sons announced Thursday that Sagan’s “For Small Creatures Such As We: Finding Wonder and Meaning in Our Unlikely World,” is coming out in October.

She will share memories of her father, the famed astronomer, and explore her beliefs in the prevalence of science and the natural world. She will also write about how she and her husband created “new, secular rituals” when they became parents.

Sasha Sagan is a writer, filmmaker and producer. Her book is drawn from a widely read essay, “Lessons of Immortality and Mortality From My Father, Carl Sagan,” that she wrote for New York Magazine in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

