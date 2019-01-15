Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to headline 50th Jazz Fest

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has got satisfaction: The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary festival.

Organizers Tuesday confirmed reports that Mick Jagger and his band will play.

Also headlining are Katy Perry, the Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Pitbull, Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aaron Neville and gospel great Shirley Caesar.

Producer Quint Davis says this year’s festival will include at least 20 tributes honoring artists who helped shape the city’s musical landscape. These include performances dedicated to Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson, Allen Toussaint, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale Thursday, for Louisiana residents only, to buy tickets for the Rolling Stones date — Thursday, May 2.

The festival runs April 25-28 and May 2-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

