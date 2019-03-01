SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:42am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 7:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

The kingdom announced the news Friday in an order in its official gazette.

The decision comes after the U.S. government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.

Bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

TRENDING: Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit Off to Rocky Start Before It Even Begins

Al-Qaida carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







EU envoy urges North Macedonia factions to work together
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
Russia says refugee camp in southern Syria to be evacuated
Czech Republic works to get Pompidou Center branch in Prague
Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×