Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

The kingdom announced the news Friday in an order in its official gazette.

The decision comes after the U.S. government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.

Bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaida carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

