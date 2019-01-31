Schultz faces hometown protests as he eyes 2020 bid

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — At least two groups are planning to protest former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz when he comes to Seattle, another rocky reception for the CEO since he announced his possible presidential candidacy.

Schultz said last weekend he’s considering an independent presidential bid. He’s due Thursday in his hometown of Seattle to publicize his book.

Groups planning to protest outside the theater where Schultz is scheduled to speak include Democrats who worry his candidacy would hand President Donald Trump another term, and basketball fans who haven’t forgiven him for selling the Seattle SuperSonics to a group that moved the team to Oklahoma City more than a decade ago.

The 65-year-old billionaire and Democratic donor is promoting his latest book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.