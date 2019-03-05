SECTIONS
Scottish rape suspect’s California death may be hoax

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 6:14pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 6:19pm
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say a Scottish man facing rape charges at home may have faked his death last week off the Carmel coast.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that divers and helicopters searched for three days after Kim Gordon’s 17-year-old son called 911 to report that his father vanished on Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters.

Monterey County sheriff’s Capt. John Thornburg says searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed “Mortuary Beach” for its deadly reputation.

Thornburg says detectives suspect a hoax because the son’s account lacked crucial details and Gordon, who’s from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland. His son has since returned home.

The U.S. Marshals Service is helping search for Gordon.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

