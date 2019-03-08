SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Search for missing Berlin girl has Germany distressed

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 5:11am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 5:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are searching for a girl who went missing in Berlin last month, in a case that has distressed the country.

German news agency dpa reported that 100 officers were sifting through a forest 30 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of the capital on Friday.

The search comes after investigators said earlier this week that the 15-year-old, only identified as Rebecca, was probably no longer alive and that her 27-year-old brother-in-law was a suspect in her disappearance.

The brother-in-law has been detained but is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Rebecca’s family says he’s innocent.

Police received more than 700 responses from the public after asking for help. In particular, they’re trying to find out why the brother-in-law drove to eastern Germany on the day Rebecca disappeared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Search for missing Berlin girl has Germany distressed
Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka’s project
Spain’s nursing “house of horrors” reveals deceit of elders
Hungary’s Orban ponders Polish alliance if EU group outs him
GOP state lawmakers approve ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×