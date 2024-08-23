Share
News

Security Increased at NATO Air Base Due to 'Potential Threat'

 By The Associated Press  August 23, 2024 at 12:14am
Share

The security level at a NATO air base in western Germany was raised temporarily because of intelligence information pointing to a “potential threat,” but was reduced again on Friday, the alliance said.

An announcement late Thursday night of the increase in the security level at the Geilenkirchen base did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat, but said that all staff not essential to missions had been sent home as a precaution. It said operations continued as planned.

The Geilenkirchen air base, near the border with the Netherlands, is where the alliance’s Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, surveillance aircraft are stationed.

On Friday afternoon, a post on the NATO AWACS fleet’s X account said that the security level had returned to its previous level. It said the temporary rise was “a precautionary measure.”

“All scheduled operations are proceeding as planned,” it added.

Trending:
Democrats Left Heartbroken After DNC 'Special Guest' Turns Out to Be a Complete Bust

German news agency dpa said that a reporter saw police cars on and around the grounds of the air base. Police confirmed a deployment Thursday night, but gave no details.

Last week, a major German air force base near Cologne was locked down for several hours amid fears that its water supply might have been tampered with. An investigation found no evidence of such sabotage. There were also reports of suspicious observations at Geilenkirchen, and a person was briefly detained for questioning near the base, dpa reported at the time, but there turned out to be nothing untoward.

The incidents come at a time of jitters about the possible vulnerability of infrastructure to attempted Russian sabotage.

On Thursday, prosecutors in Flensburg, in Germany’s far north, said they were investigating suspected espionage for the purpose of sabotage, without elaborating on who might be behind it. There were reports that drones had been spotted over a chemical park in Brunsbuettel, on the North Sea coast.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




TV News Helicopter Finds Missing 9-Year-Old Boy on Roof
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Over Rent Prices
Russian Prison Rocked by Deadly ISIS-Linked Uprising
Judge Issues Ruling on Karen Read Murder Case After July Mistrial
It's Official: Caitlin Clark's Critics No Longer Have a Leg to Stand on
See more...

Conversation