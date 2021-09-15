The Guardian, a news organization which is considered a reputable source of information for millions of people, has branded Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “sexiest man alive.”

In case you were wondering, no, the outlet has not switched to satire in an attempt to keep up with The Babylon Bee.

Fauci’s latest honor from a doting establishment media that never seems to care how wrong, dishonest or self-absorbed he is was posted on Instagram. The Guardian’s account on Monday honored the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with an award he hasn’t earned and does not deserve.

“‘The sexiest man alive.’ Anthony Fauci, an 80-year-old scientist, doctor and public servant, has become an unlikely cult hero for millions of people during the Covid pandemic,” the post said. “The US diseases expert has been spoofed by Brad Pitt and lauded as the ‘sexiest man alive.’”

The post also advertised a new documentary about the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, which is directed by John Hoffman and is simply called “Fauci.”

“At the core of Tony’s popularity is that people intuit that this is a man who is speaking the truth and will not let anything stand in the way,” Hoffman said, according to the post.

“Tony is the signal amid the noise,” Hoffman added. “People are able to sense that there’s a lot of noise and their ears are trying to find the signal and Tony is the signal.”

The Guardian then touted an accomplishment by Fauci — which is more like a badge of shame knowing what we do about the doctor and longtime government employees at this point. The outlet bragged Fauci’s career “has spanned seven US presidents and been bookended by the two great pandemics of the past century: HIV/Aids and Covid.”

Fauci’s record on both health emergencies is spotty, to say the least. He’s little more than an overpaid troll who won’t seem to go away as he creates public-relations headaches, now for the Biden White House and not for former President Donald Trump.

Fauci is probably also the number one reason nationally for vaccine hesitancy.

But is he indeed the sexiest man alive? Can a man over the age of 80 be sexy? According to an expert — my wife — Al Pacino at age 81 is still very attractive. But the wife gives Fauci two thumbs down — meaning that’s settled.

The Guardian hasn’t ventured into full-on satire — yet. But the outlet is continuing the establishment media trend of attempting to manipulate people into idolizing Fauci, his opinions and even now his looks.

At least Fauci seems to know where he stands when it comes to stacking up against men who don’t appear testosterone deficient. People Magazine last year floated Fauci as a candidate for “sexiest man alive,” and he shot down the idea on “The Late Show” when speaking to host Stephen Colbert.

“Well, Stephen, briefly, it was sort of an interesting concept,” Fauci said of potentially joining Pitt, Richard Gere, Nick Nolte and other famous men who People Magazine once labeled the epitome of manliness.

“[But] when you realize how far it is from the truth, being somewhat of a realistic person, I then get back to my job.”







The left-wing media can continue to portray Fauci as a source for accurate health information and a symbol for why people should comply with the left’s budding medical dictatorship. But asking women to believe he is somehow the most physically attractive man on earth is going to be a hard bargain.

Apparently even Fauci knows that.

