WJ Wire
Seeking Brexit support, UK’s May woos opposition lawmakers

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in parliament, London, Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019. May insisted Wednesday that Britain will leave the European Union on schedule next month, amid signs that her promise to give Parliament a vote on delaying Brexit was boosting support for her unpopular EU divorce deal. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:23am
LONDON (AP) — British opposition politicians are accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of trying to bribe them into voting for her Brexit deal.

The government on Monday announced a 1.6 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) package of funding over several years to help regenerate run-down communities.

Many are in areas of England represented by the opposition Labour Party, and the move is being seen as a bid to win support from their lawmakers for May’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Parliament has so far rejected May’s deal, raising the prospect of a chaotic, economically damaging departure from the bloc.

Labour lawmakers reacted coolly to the announcement. Chris Bryant called the money “corrupt, patronizing, pathetic” and “all to appease the Brexit monster.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

