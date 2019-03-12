SECTIONS
Self-driving test vehicle added to auto history museum

In a photo provided by The Henry Ford Museum, a Chevrolet Bolt, one of General Motors' first self-driving test vehicles is shown. The Henry Ford announced Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that the modified pre-production Bolt electric vehicle, which originally made its debut in 2016, is the first autonomous car to be added to its collection. The vehicle will be displayed at the "Driving America" exhibit that chronicles the history of the automobile at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. (Rudy Ruzicska/The Henry Ford via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 10:54am
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — One of General Motors’ first self-driving test vehicles is going on display at an automotive history museum in suburban Detroit.

The Henry Ford history attraction announced Tuesday that it has acquired a modified pre-production Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.

The GM-donated vehicle originally made its debut testing on the streets of San Francisco in 2016. Now it will be displayed at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

The camera- and sensor-equipped vehicle is the first autonomous car to be added to The Henry Ford collection. It’ll be next to a 1959 Cadillac El Dorado at the “Driving America” exhibit, which chronicles the history of the automobile.

The Henry Ford President and CEO Patricia Mooradian says self-driving capabilities “will fundamentally change our relationship with the automobile.” She says the acquisition “is paramount in how we tell that story.”

