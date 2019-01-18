Sen. Merkley asks FBI to investigate DHS secretary

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is asking the FBI to investigate whether Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen lied during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a letter to the FBI that a December 2017 memo shows DHS officials were secretly outlining a policy to separate families.

In April 2018, Attorney Jeff Sessions instituted the “zero-tolerance” policy where anyone caught crossing the border illegally was criminally prosecuted. It resulted in the separation of nearly 2,800 children.

Nielsen said at the hearing last December there wasn’t a policy to separate families. She said the separations were a result of the zero-tolerance policy because children can’t be jailed with their parents.

FBI and Homeland Security officials had no immediate comment.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Eyes Acting WH Chief of Staff as First Target of Committee

Merkley, of Oregon, is considering a presidential run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.