Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 5:07pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to be a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a party-line vote.

The Seattle attorney, Eric Miller, was confirmed 53-46, as the Republican-led Senate focuses on reshaping the federal judiciary in the Trump era.

The appeals court oversees the Western states and is often a target of Trump’s complaints about the judicial branch.

Miller was nominated last year but faced opposition from Democrats, in part over his views on issues of tribal sovereignty.

Among those objecting were Washington state’s two Democratic senators. Aides say Miller’s confirmation marks the first time the Senate has strayed from tradition and confirmed a judicial nominee over the dissent of both home-state senators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections
