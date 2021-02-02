Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2021.Stefani Reynolds / Pool / APPete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 1, 2021 at 10:20pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary.

Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and President Joe Biden’s one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on a 86-13 vote.

Buttigieg takes over a Transportation Department with 55,000 employees and a budget of tens of billions dollars.

He is tasked with overseeing America’s airlines, buses, city subway systems and Amtrak, all reeling from coronavirus lockdowns and plummeting ridership.

He is expected to promote sweeping environmental initiatives as part of Biden’s $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan. That plan will be focused on expanding zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure, including building 500,000 charging stations over the next decade.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Says There Will Be Job Creation Around 'Reclaiming Abandoned Land Mines'

Before approval by the full Senate, Buttigieg had cleared the Senate Commerce Committee on a 21-3 vote.

Some Republican senators during his hearing questioned the administration’s plan to redirect money for climate initiatives.

“Transportation issues historically have been addressed on a bipartisan basis, and I expect to continue that practice with Mr. Buttigieg,” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the panel, said.

Biden hasn’t indicated how he intends to pay for the infrastructure plan, coming on top of the administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion virus relief plan that has met resistance in Congress.

Do you support Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary?

Buttigieg’s suggestion during his hearing that a gas tax hike might be needed was immediately walked back by his spokesman afterward.

“We need to build our economy back, better than ever, and the Department of Transportation can play a central role in this,” Buttigieg said during his confirmation hearing last week.

He said that creating jobs, combating climate change and addressing racial and economic inequality will drive funding decisions at the department.

Buttigieg, a Harvard graduate and Afghanistan veteran, cited his experience as a mayor and on the campaign trail. He described initiating a program to make South Bend’s downtown more pedestrian- and bicyclist-friendly.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Here's the GOP Counter to Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Package
Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary
Trump Lawyer Lays Into Dems' Impeachment Push: 'As Undemocratic as You Can Get'
CDC: Large Majority of Nursing Home Workers Have Avoided Receiving COVID Vaccine
Parents Furious as Teachers' Unions Block Attempts to Reopen Schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×