SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Senegal’s president Macky Sall seeks 2nd term

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 6:28am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall is seeking a second term in office and hopes to win re-election Sunday in the first round.

He’s touting big infrastructure projects completed under his leadership including paved roads and the gleaming new international airport.

Critics, though, say he may coast to victory only because two of the better known opposition figures were blocked from running. Both men had been convicted of corruption charges, allegations that supporters say were politically motivated.

Sall, who took office in 2012, is facing four challengers in Sunday’s vote. The leading contender is believed to be Idrissa Seck, who has run two times for the presidency before.

Dakar’s popular former mayor was among those blocked from running after he was convicted of misusing public funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Senegal’s president Macky Sall seeks 2nd term
Pakistan’s army strips ex-spy chief of pension over book
Mo Willems named Kennedy Center artist-in-residence
Spanish court probes woman’s death after Michelin meal
Church of England says Sunday services no longer mandatory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×