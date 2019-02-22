Senegal’s president Macky Sall seeks 2nd term

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall is seeking a second term in office and hopes to win re-election Sunday in the first round.

He’s touting big infrastructure projects completed under his leadership including paved roads and the gleaming new international airport.

Critics, though, say he may coast to victory only because two of the better known opposition figures were blocked from running. Both men had been convicted of corruption charges, allegations that supporters say were politically motivated.

Sall, who took office in 2012, is facing four challengers in Sunday’s vote. The leading contender is believed to be Idrissa Seck, who has run two times for the presidency before.

Dakar’s popular former mayor was among those blocked from running after he was convicted of misusing public funds.

