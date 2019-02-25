SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Senior Taliban leaders in Qatar for talks with US envoy

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 10:55pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 1:01am
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senior Taliban leaders, including one of the group’s founders, have arrived in Qatar for another round of talks with Washington’s special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan’s protracted war.

Talks with U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad are expected to start on Monday.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the movement, was among the Taliban who arrived in Doha, where the insurgents have a political office.

Past rounds of talks have focused on U.S. withdrawal of troops, which is a long-standing Taliban demand, and guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used again as a staging area for terror attacks on the U.S.

Khalilzad is expected to pressure the Taliban to hold direct talks with the government in Kabul, something the insurgents have so far refused to do.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

