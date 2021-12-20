Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in a Dec. 7 file photo.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in a Dec. 7 file photo. Warren announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated with a booster shot. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, Both Fully Boosted, Test Positive for COVID

 By The Associated Press  December 19, 2021 at 6:08pm
Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the full regiment of shots if eligible.

Warren, who has been vocal on COVID-19 issues, tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week.

Representatives for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation.

Do you think this will affect how Americans feel about COVID-19 vaccinations?

In a statement from his office, Booker said he was thankful to have gotten the shots he has.

Like Warren, Booker was a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

