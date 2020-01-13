Trump Mocks Cory Booker as He Exits 2020 Race: 'I Was Sooo Concerned'

President Donald Trump took a shot at Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Monday after the Democrat announced he was suspending his presidential campaign.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” Booker said in an email to supporters, according to NBC News.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” he told supporters.

The senator cited lack of campaign funds and his failure to qualify for the next Democratic presidential primary debate as reasons for his decision to exit the race.

“I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year,” Booker said.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Trump responded to the news, tweeting, “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race.”

“Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!” the president added.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Last July, Booker stated at times he wants to punch Trump.

“My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is, if I did that,” the 50-year-old lawmaker told Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

Booker also called the 73-year-old president a “physically weak specimen.”

After making fun of the president’s physical ability, the former Stanford University football player said he didn’t want to engage in Trump’s bullying tactics.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Booker with 1.8 percent support among the primary candidates nationally.

BREAKING: Cory Booker suspends his presidential campaign, conceding that he no longer sees a path to victory due to a lack of financial resources https://t.co/w0KR9PWvmp pic.twitter.com/M47jRKODDI — POLITICO (@politico) January 13, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner with 29.3 percent backing, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 20.3 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 14.8 percent support, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7.5 percent.

