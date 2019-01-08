Seoul hopes Kim’s China trip leads to 2nd Kim-Trump summit

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea says it hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to China will act as a “stepping stone” for a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the comments a few hours after Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday aboard a special train for a four-day visit.

The spokesman says he hopes impending China-North Korea talks will also help contribute to achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in favors a negotiated solution to the North Korean nuclear confrontations. He has facilitated a flurry of high-profile nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the United States, including Kim’s summit with Trump in Singapore last June.

