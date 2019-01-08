SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Seoul hopes Kim’s China trip leads to 2nd Kim-Trump summit

A train similar to one seen during previous visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Kim is making a four-day trip to China, the North's state media reported Tuesday, in what's likely an effort by Kim to coordinate with his only major ally ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could happen early this year. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By AP Reports
at 11:27pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea says it hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to China will act as a “stepping stone” for a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the comments a few hours after Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday aboard a special train for a four-day visit.

The spokesman says he hopes impending China-North Korea talks will also help contribute to achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in favors a negotiated solution to the North Korean nuclear confrontations. He has facilitated a flurry of high-profile nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the United States, including Kim’s summit with Trump in Singapore last June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.