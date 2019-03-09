SECTIONS
Serbia anti-government protesters surround state TV building

People attend a protest at Belgrade's Terazije square, Serbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The demonstrations in Serbia have lasted for three months seeking more democracy in the Balkan country that is firmly under control of the populist leader Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 1:37pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 2:04pm
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have surrounded Serbia’s state TV building during anti-government protests requesting more media freedom in the Balkan country.

The crowd booed and jeered for one hour Saturday outside the TV building in central Belgrade to express their discontent with what they say is the station’s biased reporting.

The demonstrations in Serbia have lasted for three months, urging more democracy in the Balkan country that is firmly under control of the populist leader President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protests started last December after assailants beat up an opposition politician. Opponents have accused Vucic’s government of fostering hate speech and divisions while curbing democratic freedoms.

Vucic has denied the accusations. He is a former extreme nationalist who now says he wants to lead Serbia into the European Union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

