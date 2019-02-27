SECTIONS
Sharapova pulls out of Miami because of shoulder procedure

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Maria Sharapova speaks about withdrawing from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2019 tennis tournament due to a right shoulder injury, in St. Petersburg, Russia.. Sharapova says she has undergone a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month's Miami Open. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 1:14pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 2:01pm
MIAMI (AP) — Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

Sharapova said she’s struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

“Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

