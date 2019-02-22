SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Shares in Kraft Heinz to plunge on news of US probe, loss

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:07am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 4:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Shares in Kraft Heinz are expected to plunge when markets open Friday after the consumer goods company said it was being investigated by U.S. regulators and it reported a massive loss.

Kraft Heinz said it received a subpoena in October from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to an investigation of its procurement operations, which cover deals a company makes with outside suppliers. It said it’s cooperating with authorities.

The probe was disclosed in the earnings report Thursday, in which it reported a massive $12.6 billion loss for the fourth quarter, compared with an $8 billion profit a year earlier.

The loss was largely due to a $15.4 billion writedown on the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks.

Shares were down 20 percent in premarket trading.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Shares in Kraft Heinz to plunge on news of US probe, loss
10 Things to Know for Today
Swede gets 4.5 years for last year’s royal jewels heist
South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace
Ireland publishes no-deal Brexit bill it hopes it won’t need
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×