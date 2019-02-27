SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Sheriff: Man killed, shot at police for more than 30 minutes

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 5:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man fired on police officers for more than 30 minutes before officers fatally shot him in South Carolina.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says no officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, although one deputy was pinned down behind his sheriff’s SUV.

Lewis says the suspect yelled he was going to finish the deputy off as he kept firing shots at the vehicle. The sheriff’s office sent a picture on Twitter of a police SUV with a dozen bullet holes in the windshield.

Lewis said at a news conference that an officer was called to a neighborhood in Huger to investigate someone speeding.

Lewis says the suspect had a handgun, rifle and shotgun.

TRENDING: Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit Off to Rocky Start Before It Even Begins

Huger is 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

The man’s name wasn’t released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Sheriff: Man killed, shot at police for more than 30 minutes
Utah closer to joining national alcohol levels for beer
Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question
Congress approves major public lands, conservation bill
Democratic-led House votes to block Trump emergency declaration for wall money, sending issue to GOP-led Senate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×