Shiffrin leads 1st run of giant slalom by massive margin

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin established a massive lead in the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.

The American was 1.39 seconds ahead of Tessa Worley of France and 1.42 ahead of Petra Vlhova of Slovakia on the steep Erta slope.

Shiffrin is determined to win at Kronplatz after failing to reach the podium in her first two races there.

Shiffrin was fifth in San Vigilio in 2017 and had an uncharacteristic fall in the first run last year.

Perhaps with those results in mind, Shiffrin spent the Christmas holiday in San Vigilio and did some free skiing on the Erta.

Starting fifth in perfect conditions, Shiffrin trailed then-leader Ragnhild Mowinckel by two hundredths at the first checkpoint then accelerated over the course’s toughest section, which features a 61 percent gradient.

The overall World Cup leader and Olympic champion in giant slalom, Shiffrin is aiming for her 10th win of the season — putting her within striking distance of the all-time record of 14 set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in 1988-89.

