SKorea, US end springtime military drills to back diplomacy

FILE - In this March 12, 2016, file photo, Marines of the U.S., left, and South Korea, wearing blue headbands on their helmets, take positions after landing on a beach during the joint military combined amphibious exercise, called Ssangyong, part of the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises, in Pohang, South Korea. South Korea and the U.S. say they've decided to end their springtime military drills to back diplomacy with North Korea. (Kim Jun-bum/Yonhap via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 5:51pm
Modified March 2, 2019 at 5:55pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the U.S. are ending their massive springtime military drills as part of efforts to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The decision announced by both countries Sunday came three days after a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam without any agreement.

The Pentagon says the U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercise.

It says the allies agreed to maintain firm military readiness through newly designed command post exercises and revised field training programs.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry released a similar statement.

North Korea has called the allies’ drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with its own costly military exercises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

