Smith helps Indiana top No. 6 Michigan State 63-62

Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) and guard Aljami Durham (1) celebrate on the court after defeating Michigan State in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 63-62. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 12:43pm
BLOOMINGTON, In (AP) — Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62 on Saturday.

Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game’s opening bucket.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

