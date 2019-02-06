Snow blankets Utah as winter storms pounds West

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Heavy snowfall in Utah triggered a rare snow day for many students, delayed government operations and snarled morning commutes as winter storms continued to slam the western U.S.

Most parts of the Salt Lake City area received at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow with more expected Wednesday.

Nonessential state workers were given until noon to get to work and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City closed its campus until midday.

Officials urged people to delay commutes or work from home as snow plows cleared snowy and icy roads. The state’s ski resorts trumpeted a huge dump of more than two feet (61 centimeters) of mountain snow.

In California, Interstate 15 was closed in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada state line due to icy conditions.

