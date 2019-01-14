‘So happy.’ Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt posted a photo of his 29-year-old partner sporting an engagement ring on Instagram Monday. He wrote, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!”

There’s no word on when and where the wedding will take place.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children’s book “Maverick and Me” in 2017 and the positive self-image book “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” in 2010.

Pratt, who is 39, got divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.