Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Social Media Inquisition Continues with Thousands of Accounts Removed, Conservative Slogan Banned

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump appears on a laptop screen on Jan. 8, 2021, in San Anselmo, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesThe suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump appears on a laptop screen on Jan. 8, 2021, in San Anselmo, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2021 at 7:37am
P Share Print

Social media platforms are continuing to crack down on fringe groups and President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud following last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the QAnon conspiracy, and Facebook is removing posts and content claiming that the U.S. election was stolen.

Twitter said Tuesday that given the events last week in Washington, D.C., where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, it was taking action against online behavior “that has the potential to lead to offline harm.”

In many cases, a single individual operated numerous accounts, driving up the total number of affected accounts, the company said in a blog post.

“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service,” the company said.

TRENDING: Republican Congressman Issues One-Word Press Release Amid Calls to Resign

Twitter’s sweeping purge of QAnon accounts, which began Friday, is part of a crackdown that also includes its decision to ban Trump from the service.

The suspensions mean some Twitter users will lose followers, in some cases by the thousands, the company said.

Twitter has been trying to rein in QAnon for months, removing more than 7,000 accounts in July.

Twitter also said it will limit the spread of posts that violate its civic integrity policy by preventing anyone from replying to, liking or retweeting them.

Do you think social media companies are intentionally silencing conservatives?

The policy prohibits attempts to manipulate elections and spread what the company deems misleading information about their results, with repeated violations resulting in permanent suspension.

Facebook said late Monday that it will begin removing from its platforms any content containing the phrase “stop the steal.”

Facebook said that it is still allowing “robust conversations” about the election’s outcome.

“But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration,” executives said in a blog post.

The company said it may take some time to “scale up” the new enforcement measure but it has already removed a “significant number of posts,” without giving a specific number.

RELATED: Dad Breaks Down in Tears After Son Tells Him He's Paid Off Entire Mortgage

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pompeo Accuses Iran of Secretly Supporting Islamic Terrorism Ever Since 2015 Nuclear Deal
Social Media Inquisition Continues with Thousands of Accounts Removed, Conservative Slogan Banned
Billionaire GOP Donor and Trump Backer Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87
DHS Secretary Becomes Latest Member of Trump's Cabinet to Resign
Discovery of Pipe Bombs at RNC and DNC Overshadowed by Capitol Incursion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×