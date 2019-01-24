Soldier identified from remains held by North Korea

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has identified the remains of a U.S. soldier who died in a prisoner-of-war camp in North Korea in 1951.

The soldier, Sgt. Frank Julius Suliman, is the third American servicemember to be identified from among 55 boxes of bones and other material that the North Korean government handed over to the United States last summer.

By the Pentagon’s account, Suliman was part of an infantry unit fighting Chinese soldiers when he was captured on Dec. 1, 1950. He was said to have been taken to a POW camp in what the Americans came to call “Death Valley.”

He reportedly died in March 1951. Pentagon records say he was from New Jersey, but officials did not immediately have more details, including his date of birth.

