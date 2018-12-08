SpaceX Christmas delivery delayed by communication problem

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A communication drop-out has delayed a Christmas delivery at the International Space Station.

A SpaceX capsule full of holiday goodies got to within 32 feet (10 meters) of the orbiting complex Saturday. But trouble with a communication satellite network forced a last-minute delay.

For safety, Mission Control ordered the Dragon capsule to back up to the 100-foot (30-meter) point. Communication temporarily dropped out, meanwhile, between the space station and ground controllers.

NASA says there’s no reason to think the Dragon still can’t berth Saturday, three days after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The trouble is with equipment in New Mexico that serves the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite system. NASA is switching to another TDRS (T-driss) satellite, to get around the problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.