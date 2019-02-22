SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Spanish court probes woman’s death after Michelin meal

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:56am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 6:05am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish magistrate has opened an investigation into whether there is a link between the death of a woman and a meal she ate at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Valencia where officials have identified suspected cases of food poisoning.

A Valencia court statement Friday said the magistrate is awaiting forensic reports and the results of an autopsy. The 46-year-old woman died after eating with her husband and 12-year-old son, who also fell ill, at Restaurant Riff last Saturday.

The Spanish private news agency Europa Press says authorities have detected 29 cases of diarrhea and vomiting among people who recently ate at Restaurant Riff.

Bernd Knoeller, the German owner and head chef of the one-star Riff, temporarily closed the restaurant on Tuesday, saying he was cooperating with authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pakistan re-imposes ban on US-wanted suspect’s charities
Venezuela mayor: 1 woman killed, a dozen injured in clash with security forces on border with Brazil
Israeli acting foreign minister doubles down on Nazi comment
Mexico to help “El Chapo” family seek US humanitarian visas
The Latest: Official: Maduro ‘constantly’ talks with Putin
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×