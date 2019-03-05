SECTIONS
Speedy deadline for candidates in North Carolina election

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, prepares to testify during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina’s elections board is expected to decide Monday, March 4 when to hold new party primaries and the general election for the 9th congressional district, where a seat still remains vacant after November’s result was tainted by ballot fraud concerns. Democrat Dan McCready is running again in the new election. Harris will not. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, Pool, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 11:08pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 11:43pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Next week starts a new round of elections in the nation’s last unresolved congressional race after November’s results were thrown out because of concerns about ballot tampering and state officials called for a do-over.

North Carolina’s elections board said 9th Congressional District candidates must file between March 11 and March 15 to be included in May 14 party primaries.

If all the political parties clearly pick their candidates in May, then the general election will be Sept. 10.

However, if a candidate fails to win more than 30 percent of the party vote in May, a second primary could be held Sept. 10 and the general election would be delayed.

The new election resulted after witnesses testified about potential fraud with mail-in ballots in the November 2018 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

