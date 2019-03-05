Speedy deadline for candidates in North Carolina election

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Next week starts a new round of elections in the nation’s last unresolved congressional race after November’s results were thrown out because of concerns about ballot tampering and state officials called for a do-over.

North Carolina’s elections board said 9th Congressional District candidates must file between March 11 and March 15 to be included in May 14 party primaries.

If all the political parties clearly pick their candidates in May, then the general election will be Sept. 10.

However, if a candidate fails to win more than 30 percent of the party vote in May, a second primary could be held Sept. 10 and the general election would be delayed.

The new election resulted after witnesses testified about potential fraud with mail-in ballots in the November 2018 election.

