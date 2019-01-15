SECTIONS
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue moves to May publication

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, model Danielle Herrington, from left, Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief Chris Stone, S.I. Swimsuit editor MJ Day, and model Tyra Banks attend the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York. The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is moving its publication date, pushing it from the chill of February to warmer May, closer to bikini-weather. Editor of the issue MJ Day says the shift makes more sense for greater impact. She says; “It’s always hard to think about buying a swimsuit when its 18 degrees out.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
at 9:05am
NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is moving its publication date, pushing it from the chill of February to warmer May, closer to bikini-weather.

Editor of the issue MJ Day tells The Associated Press the shift makes more sense for greater impact. She says that “It’s always hard to think about buying a swimsuit when its 18 degrees out.”

Day says May is the time when many readers start to think about beaches and pools. The switch also unlocks other warmer locations in the world for the models and photographers.

There was no special reason the month of February was initially chosen 55 years ago for the swimsuit edition. Back then, it was picked to liven up a slow sports winter month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

