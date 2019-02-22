Spring training gets underway in Florida, Arizona

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Spring training is underway in Florida.

There are four exhibition games on the schedule for Friday, with the Boston Red Sox starting things off against Northeastern in Fort Myers in a traditional matchup with the local school. The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Detroit Tigers have an exhibition against Southeastern University.

The Oakland Athletics will play Seattle later in Arizona, a game that could feature the return to the Mariners of 45-year-old Ichiro Suzuki.

The spring training schedule was supposed to start on Thursday, but the Mariners and A’s were rained out.

___

TRENDING: Here Are 21 Fake Hate Crime Hoaxes Promoted by the Left Since Trump Took Office

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.