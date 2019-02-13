Squeaky clean: Hygiene cuts superbugs after hospitalization

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

A new study shows a way people can cut their risk of developing a dangerous superbug infection after leaving the hospital.

Patients who were found to carry bacteria called MRSA on their skin or in their nose while in the hospital were less likely to develop a full-blown infection if they followed a special cleaning routine after going home.

It involves using an antiseptic soap for showers and baths, a medicated mouthwash and an antibiotic ointment in the nose every other week for six months.

This cut the risk of infections by one third. Doctors say it’s a cheap and easy way to prevent a problem that often lands patients back in the hospital.

Results of the southern California study were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

