Squeaky clean: Hygiene cuts superbugs after hospitalization

In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 photo provided by Dr. Susan Huang of the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, researcher Raheeb Saavedra demonstrates how to use a medicated ointment for a study on preventing superbug infections. Hospitalized patients who harbor superbugs can cut their risk of developing full-blown infections if they swab medicated goo in their nose and use special soap and mouthwash for six months after going home, a study published on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 finds. (Susan Huang via AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 3:01pm
A new study shows a way people can cut their risk of developing a dangerous superbug infection after leaving the hospital.

Patients who were found to carry bacteria called MRSA on their skin or in their nose while in the hospital were less likely to develop a full-blown infection if they followed a special cleaning routine after going home.

It involves using an antiseptic soap for showers and baths, a medicated mouthwash and an antibiotic ointment in the nose every other week for six months.

This cut the risk of infections by one third. Doctors say it’s a cheap and easy way to prevent a problem that often lands patients back in the hospital.

Results of the southern California study were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

