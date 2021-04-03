Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police, officials said Friday.

In a tweet on Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complaint had been filed with the agency against the NFL player.

“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the agency said.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the accusations “meritless,” alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client.

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,” Hardin said Friday in a statement.

TRENDING: Watch: Fox Reporter Grills Psaki on GA Voting Law, She Lies Through Her Teeth in Response

It was not immediately known if the person who filed the report with Houston police is one of the women who has filed suit against Watson. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 21 women, did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Friday.

The women, in lawsuits filed in state court in Houston, accuse Watson of exposing himself or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December.

All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.

Earlier this week, Hardin offered statements from 18 different women who said they had worked with Watson and that he had “never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional massage.”

Do you believe the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The complaint comes after Buzbee earlier this week said he would not provide evidence to Houston police but would “go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities” because of concerns about the agency.

Buzbee had said Houston police would not fairly investigate the cases because he had criticized the recently departed police chief and because Hardin’s son works for the agency.

Hardin called Buzbee’s concerns about Houston police “ludicrous.”

The NFL has said it’s investigating the allegations against Watson.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Charged with Identity Theft, Orchestrating $300,000 Fraud Scheme

He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but requested a trade in January after a 4-12 season.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.