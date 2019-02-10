SECTIONS
Stars, royals gather for British Academy Film Awards

Director Spike Lee, right, and producer Tonya Lewis Lee pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party in London, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 3:36am
Modified February 10, 2019 at 3:43am
LONDON (AP) — Hollywood stars and British royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where “The Favourite” is living up to its name by leading the race for trophies.

The royal tragi-comedy has 12 nominations, including best picture, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. Olivia Colman is favored to take the best-actress prize for her performance as Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” lunar drama “First Man,” Mexican memoir “Roma” and the musical melodrama “A Star Is Born” each received seven nominations for the prizes, which come two weeks before Hollywood’s Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

