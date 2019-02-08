State TV: Mine explodes in central Syria killing 7 civilians

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says a mine has exploded in agricultural land in the central province of Hama killing seven civilians and wounding another.

SANA said the mine blast occurred Friday east of the central town of Salamiyeh adding that it was left behind by militants who once inhabited the area.

SANA gave no further details. The area east of Salamiyeh was once controlled by the Islamic State group before government forces drove them out in recent years.

Mines and booby traps have killed and maimed thousands of Syrians since the conflict began nearly eight years ago.

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed more than 450,000 people, wounded more than a million and displaced 11 million from their homes, including 5 million who are now refugees.

