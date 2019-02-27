SECTIONS
Statements detail alleged issues with Georgia voting system

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 4:35pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 4:37pm
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 200 sworn statements detail alleged problems Georgians faced during last year’s midterm elections.

The statements are meant to bolster a lawsuit that challenges the way Georgia’s elections are run.

The alleged problems described include long lines, missing or incorrect voter registration records and malfunctioning machines.

The lawsuit was filed weeks after the November election by a group founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. It accuses state election officials of mismanaging last years election in a way that deprived citizens of their right to vote.

State election officials have asked a judge to dismiss the suit, saying its allegations don’t result in constitutional violations. They also argued changes to election law should be made by lawmakers, not courts.

