SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Stolen magazine with Beatles on cover back 50 years later

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 7:09am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 7:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a “kid” and sent $100 to cover late fees.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.

The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.

Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.

A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

The library expects to put the magazine on display.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Former Yazidi captives of IS reunite with families in Iraq
Memorial stone for former synagogue vandalized in France
Tens of thousands march in anti-racism rally in Milan
Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers
Infantino: Male players can learn from better behaved women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×