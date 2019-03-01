SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Stoltenberg: NATO doesn’t want a new Cold War

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks after his talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during a news conference, at the Council of Ministers headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:31am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:13am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — NATO’s secretary-general warned Friday that Russia’s violation of a key Cold War-era treaty is one of the most pressing security challenges for the alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which has been the cornerstone for arm control for decades.

Last month, the U.S. formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF treaty that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,410 miles), setting the stage for the treaty to terminate in six months. Russia, which has denied any breaches, has followed suit.

“NATO does not want a new cold war, we don’t want a new arms race and we call on Russia to come back into compliance with the INF Treaty,” Stoltenberg said after talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Sofia.

“These new Russian missiles are nuclear capable, they can reach European cities, they are hard to detect, and they have little warning time so they reduce the threshold for any potential use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict and therefore it’s important that we continue to call on Russia to come back into compliance,” Stoltenberg said.

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

He added that at the same time NATO needs to be prepared for a world without the INF Treaty and with more Russian missiles.

The intermediate-range weapons were seen as particularly destabilizing as they take shorter time to reach their targets compared to the intercontinental ballistic missiles. That would leave practically no time for decision-makers, raising the likelihood of a global nuclear conflict over a false launch warning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sternly warned the U.S. against deploying new missiles in Europe, saying in his state-of-the-nation speech last month that Moscow will retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.

Stoltenberg, who is in Bulgaria for the 15th anniversary of the country joining NATO, thanked the Balkan country for being “a committed and highly valued ally in the alliance.”

He outpointed Bulgaria’s strategic role in the Black Sea region, and the country’s contribution to NATO missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Iraq.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Southwest sues mechanics union alleging deliberate slowdowns
Lebanon’s Hezbollah rejects Britain’s move to ban it
Russia to bar athletes drinking beer at doping tests
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Kosovo president says no land swap to be talked with Serbia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×