Path 27
Lifestyle
A border collie puppy is seen in this stock image.
A border collie puppy is seen in this stock image. (Kim Partridge/Partridge-PetPics / Getty Images)

Strangers Come Together to Help Man Reunite with Border Collie Puppy After Alaskan Bear Attack

The Associated Press July 1, 2021 at 10:53am
Path 27

A Montana man was reunited with his 14-week-old border collie two days after the dog disappeared following a bear attack on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

Jason Umbriaco was hospitalized after the brown bear with two cubs attacked him on Sunday, Alaska’s News Source reported.

“It was just a shock. I couldn’t believe it,” Umbriaco said after being reunited with Buckley.

The attack happened in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, about 60 miles south of Anchorage, while he and Buckley were hiking.

Umbriaco said the bear moved on him so fast, he didn’t have time to pull out his bear spray.

Trending:
As World Faces Food Shortage, Biden Pushes American Farmers to Take Fields Out of Production

He said the bear covered about 50 feet “in an instant. So then I held my arms up in sort of a defensive position, and then she bit me on the forearm kind of up close to my elbow.”

When the bear let go, he panicked and jumped into the adjacent Kenai River.

“In almost any other circumstance and in probably this circumstance, it was a terrible option, but that was the one I had,” he said. “And then she reaches down and then bites me on the shoulder.”

The bear retreated after the second bite and was last seen walking up a hill with her cubs.

Umbriaco walked back to his truck to call for help.

“I was concerned that if I don’t walk out right now, I don’t know if I’ll be able to,” Umbriaco said. “I was calling and calling for Buckley, and apparently he had just run off, you know. He was just terrified and had taken off.”

Umbriaco was taken to a hospital in Soldotna, where employee Bonnie Nichols heard about his lost dog from a hospital chaplain. Both visited Umbriaco in his room.

“I said, ‘Listen, Alaskans love dogs, so if you can just text me a picture of your dog and a general location, I’ll put it out on Facebook and it’ll be shared,’” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, Wendie Wilson was driving to Anchorage and made a stop at the refuge, where she found a stray dog. She took the dog to her home in Anchorage and gave him a home for the night.

Related:
Dog Found Injured and Tied to Mile Marker on Road Finds Forever Home with Police Officer Who Rescued Her

Umbriaco said Buckley lost his collar and ID tags in the encounter with the bear.

The next day, Wilson saw Nichols’ Facebook post about Buckley.

“She called me and said, ‘I think I have the missing dog,’” Nichols said. “She texted me some pictures and then I showed them to Jason, and he said, ‘Yeah, that’s him.’”

Umbriaco was reunited with Buckley after spending one night in the hospital.

He said he was grateful for the many strangers who helped reunite him with Buckley, one of the many dogs who has helped him through difficult times over the years.

“Buckley is just a big part of my life,” he said.

“I made some bad choices going down that trail, so I’m just going to redouble being cautious, but the summer is moving forward. We’re still camping, we’re still hiking, and we’re just gonna go forward with a new understanding.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Strangers Come Together to Help Man Reunite with Border Collie Puppy After Alaskan Bear Attack
New Mexico Opens the Door to Lawsuits Against Government Agencies, Including Police, in State Court
NCAA Ushers In New Era, Will Allow Athletes to Profit from Their Name, Image and Likeness
Federal Court Denies Alabama Request, Will Allow US Census Bureau to Release Numbers as Planned
Court Ordered to Investigate Spears' Claims About Conservatorship That Allegedly Forced Her to Use an IUD
See more...

Conversation