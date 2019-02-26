SECTIONS
Students stage anti-Bouteflika protests in Algeria

Students, gathered at the Medicine university, stage a protest to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Hundreds of students have staged protests in several university cities across Algeria to voice their opposition to ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 7:16am
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Hundreds of students have staged protests in several university cities across Algeria to voice their opposition to ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.

Answering calls posted on social networks, students skipped classes Tuesday to join the gatherings held on campuses.

The 81-year-old Bouteflika’s announcement this month that he would seek a new term has unleashed a wave of protests in the country.

Students chanted slogans hostile to Bouteflika, who is expected to run again in April despite serious questions over his fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that left him largely infirm.

At the Benaknoun university in Algiers, students blocked traffic and installed a coffin-shaped board in the middle of the road on top of which they placed an Algerian flag and a picture of Bouteflika.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

