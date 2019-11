Submarine Abandoned off Spanish Coast Held $500 Million in Cocaine

Spanish authorities say a homemade submarine abandoned off the country’s northwest coast had 3 metric tons of cocaine on board.

National police and the finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it is the first-time drug smugglers have attempted to use a submarine in Europe.

They said using submarines to smuggle cocaine is “very common” in the United States.

According to Business Insider, 3 metric tons of cocaine would fetch a street value of between $400 and $500 million in the U.S.

An international operation involving police from Spain, Portugal, the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil tracked the fiberglass vessel across the Atlantic.

The submarine was due to pass the cocaine to another vessel, but the three people on board abandoned the submarine amid rough seas off Spain last Saturday night.

Two Ecuador nationals were arrested.

A third is at large.

Authorities say the submarine could carry up to 5 metric tons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

