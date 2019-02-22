SECTIONS
Sudan declares state of emergency, disbands Cabinet

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Sudan's President has declared a state of emergency on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, for a year and disbanded the government amid deadly protests. Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— also said Friday that for now he will not change the constitution to allow himself to seek a third term in office. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:10pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir on Friday declared a state of emergency for a year and disbanded the government amid deadly protests.

Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— also said that he will postpone pushing for constitutional amendments to allow him to seek a third term in office.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been rocked by civil wars and increasing street demonstrations. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead. At least 57 people have been killed since December.

“Our country is passing through a difficult and complicated phase in our national history,” al-Bashir said in a speech aired live from the presidential palace in Khartoum. “We will get out of it stronger and more united and determined.”

The state of emergency will give the security forces a free hand in cracking down on protesters and carrying out detentions, and places heavier restrictions on the press and opposition parties.

TRENDING: Here Are 21 Fake Hate Crime Hoaxes Promoted by the Left Since Trump Took Office

Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since Dec. 19. The demonstrations, which show no sign of abating, were triggered by rising prices and shortages but quickly turned to calls for al-Bashir to step down.

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he has repeatedly promised over the years not to make new runs for the presidency. Without amending the constitutions, he can’t run for a third term.

His announcement came days after a parliamentary committee tasked with amending the constitution to scrap presidential term limit canceled its meetings.

The Sudanese Professional Association, which is spearheading the country’s demonstrations, warned of any measures that could “turn against” the demands of the Sudanese people, and vowed that it will respond with more escalation in street protests.

“The demands of this revolution are crystal clear,” the statement said, “the regime and its head must step down.”

However, al-Bashir warned the opposition of the “zero-sum” game that creates chaos, pointing to a wave of the Arab Spring uprisings that led to civil wars in countries like Libya and Yemen.

As he was speaking in the presidential palace in Khartoum and in other districts, dozens of protesters were already taking to the streets chanting, “just fall.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

