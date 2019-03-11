SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Sudan’s lawmakers approve 6-month state of emergency

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 9:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Parliament says lawmakers have approved a state of emergency across the county, but shortened an initial proposal to six months.

It says lawmakers on Monday discussed President Omar al-Bashir’s February decision to declare a yearlong state of emergency. Parliament can extend the term after it expires.

Al-Bashir also disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers. He banned unauthorized gatherings and gave security forces sweeping powers to quash the most serious protests yet against his three-decade rule.

The latest wave of protests began in December over price hikes, but later tuned to calls for him to resign. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been marred by civil wars and demonstrations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Sudan’s lawmakers approve 6-month state of emergency
The Latest: Republican Walker praises Milwaukee choice
US stocks move broadly higher on tech strength; Boeing drops
Tunisia: 12 infants die of hospital-acquired infection
A private gift from Joni Mitchell will soon be a book
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×