The Supreme Court is leaving a federal ban on evictions in place over the dissent of four conservative justices.

The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium.

Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington had struck down the moratorium as exceeding the CDC’s authority, but put her ruling on hold. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place.

In a brief opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich’s ruling, but voted to leave the ban in place because it’s due to end in a month and “because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members also voted to keep the moratorium.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas voted against it.

The eviction ban was initially put in place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

