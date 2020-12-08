Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Battleground Biden Win

The Supreme Court on Dec. 8, 2020, rejected Republicans' last-ditch bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground.The Supreme Court on Dec. 8, 2020, rejected Republicans' last-ditch bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 8, 2020 at 2:46pm
P Share Print

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ last-ditch bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are set to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and other plaintiffs pleaded with the justices to intervene after the state Supreme Court turned away their case.

The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.

TRENDING: Soros' Open Society Foundation President Steps Down, Paving the Way for Potential Biden Admin Job

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.

The state’s high court said the plaintiffs waited too long to file the challenge.

In the underlying lawsuit, Kelly and the other plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Battleground Biden Win
Portland Rioters Attack Officers, Damage Police Vehicles in Broad Daylight
Judge Dismisses Case Against Gen. Flynn Following Pardon from President Trump
Another COVID Vaccine Gets Encouraging Test Results as Fight Against Virus Gathers Strength
Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Scores Resounding Victory at FDA with Approval Just Around the Corner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×